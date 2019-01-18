Original Video/Hose Clamp
VIDEO: Installing Spring-Type Hose Clamps

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel,Editor, Underhood Service Magazine

Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]

Andrew Markel discusses the installation and longevity of spring-type hose clamps, and how they keep a hose connection sealed up to 200,000 miles. Sponsored by Dayco.

