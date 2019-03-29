VIDEO: How To Handle Leaks On CVT Transmissions
Andrew Markel discusses leaks on CVT transmissions, how their extended operation could eventually cause a leak, and how to stop the leak when it is seen. Sponsored by Bar’s Leaks.
Andrew Markel,Editor, Underhood Service Magazine
Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]
