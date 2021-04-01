Valvoline Launches New Premium Full Synthetic Motor Oil

Valvoline Inc. has announced the launch of Valvoline Full Synthetic Extended Protection. The new product is Valvoline’s most premium motor oil and is proven in rigorous Valvoline engine lab testing to be 10 times stronger against oil breakdown and provide 50 percent better protection against engine wear than current industry standards. Extended Protection provides superior protection for every engine on the road today, attacking the main causes of engine failure while maximizing engine performance, minimizing sludge and deposits and keeping engines running like new.

Click Here to Read More

Valvoline eSports partner, Kligerman Sport, will feature special paint schemes on two cars competing in the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series with drivers Isaac Gann and Bob Bryant.

“A vehicle is a big investment,” said Heidi Matheys, Valvoline chief marketing officer. “Extended Protection’s premium formulation helps extend the life of the engine so that people can enjoy their vehicle for years to come.”

Today’s engine designs are driven by the desire for both greater fuel efficiency and horsepower, leading to an increased use of turbocharged gasoline direct injected engines that boost power while conserving fuel. Engines are also smaller, run hotter and demand more from engine oils than ever before. As such, thermal stability, cleanliness and wear protection are critical to maximizing engine performance and life. Extended Protection was designed to provide this and more. Its Dual Defense Additive Technology combines innovative boosters with a fortified detergent system to withstand extreme heat and maximize engine cleanliness.

Additionally, the product exceeds the latest engine oil specifications (API, SP, ILSAC, GF-6 and GM dexos1) and is enhanced with a targeted booster to provide additional detergency, thermal stability and turbocharger protection. Extended Protection also protects against Low Speed, Pre-Ignition (LSPI), an issue common in gasoline direct injection engines.about:blank