Teamwork, Dream Work and Shopping For Great Employees

In this episode, of Talking Shop with ShopOwner, Doug Kaufman speaks with Holly Weller, part of the husband-and-wife team that owns and operates Auto Fix, an Auto Value Confidence Plus Certified Service Center in Henning, MN. This shop is featured on the cover of the June issue of Shop Owner magazine and you can read all about Jeff and Holly’s spectacular growth in a very rural area of Central Minnesota by visiting ShopOwnerMag.com.

During a preliminary interview, Jeff made one thing abundantly clear – he couldn’t have gotten where he is today without the help, support and guidance of his wife. He told me that Holly is the one who gets everything done right.