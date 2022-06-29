Teamwork, Dream Work and Shopping For Great Employees

A man with dreams, it’s said, needs a woman with vision. Her perspective, faith and support will change his reality.
In this episode, of Talking Shop with ShopOwner, Doug Kaufman speaks with Holly Weller, part of the husband-and-wife team that owns and operates Auto Fix, an Auto Value Confidence Plus Certified Service Center in Henning, MN. This shop is featured on the cover of the June issue of Shop Owner magazine and you can read all about Jeff and Holly’s spectacular growth in a very rural area of Central Minnesota by visiting ShopOwnerMag.com.
During a preliminary interview, Jeff made one thing abundantly clear – he couldn’t have gotten where he is today without the help, support and guidance of his wife. He told me that Holly is the one who gets everything done right.
Of course, it’s not a unique story – thanks and congratulations to ALL of the unsung heroes of today’s automotive repair facilities!
This episode of Talking Shop with Shop Owner is brought to you by AAPEX, the premier business educational and networking event in the automotive industry. For information about this year’s show, to be held November 1st through 3rd in Las Vegas, visit AAPEX Show.com.