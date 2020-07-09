Connect with us

Products

Snap-on Introduces New Trim Pad Tool Set

Remove clips and fasteners without marring adjoining components.
Advertisement
 

on

The ASGP102BG 2-piece Instinct Non-Marring Trim Pad Tool Set is designed to be strong enough to remove clips and fasteners while gentle enough to reduce vehicle interior damage. The vinyl sleeve on the 90° portion of the tools allows for maximum leverage without marring adjoining components. 

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The ASGP102BG contains two separate tools for removing the most common size clips. The tools are crafted with durable, nickel-chrome finished blades and comfortable ergonomic Instinct handles. 

Technicians have their choice of three of the most popular colors for the set including the classic Snap-on red, along with green and orange.

Find out more about the ASGP102BG, as well as other tools and products, by contacting your participating Snap-on franchisee or other representative, visiting snapon.com or calling toll-free 877-SNAPON-4 (877-762-7664).

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Continental Introduces Two New TPMS Tools

The Hook By Power Probe Offers Diagnostics And Testing

Work In Tight Spaces With Mac Tools 1/2-in. Mini Impact Wrench

Redline Detection High Pressure Diagnostic Leak Detection

Advertisement

on

Snap-on Introduces New Trim Pad Tool Set

on

Magnetize Your Pegboard With Magna-Peg

on

Eppco Offers Gloves, Fender Covers And More

on

Lisle Offers Button Connector Pliers
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: RepairLink To Host Tips And Tricks Webinar

Products: Magnetize Your Pegboard With Magna-Peg

Products: Snap-on Introduces New Trim Pad Tool Set

Products: Eppco Offers Gloves, Fender Covers And More

News: Fisher Auto Parts Launches Vision 2020 Promotion

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Iridium Aftermarket Spark Plugs Offer OE-Level Performance

Sponsored Content

Why is There Oil in the Coolant?

Sponsored Content

What Causes a Water Pump to Fail?

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician
Connect