Snap-on Introduces New Pliers For Pros

Sturdy, precision pliers are a staple in any professional technician’s toolbox and can ensure peak performance day-in and day-out.

P86145A

Snap-on P-Series Cutting Pliers – These P-Series “A” Revision Cutting Pliers feature added staked screw design to relieve foreign object damage concerns. P-Series pliers feature an internal torsion spring that returns the pliers to the open position and keeps them grip-friendly and ready to work. Because the plier joints are precision-ground, opening and closing friction is reduced and the tools operate smoothly without lubrication. The tool frames are heat-treated and made with a hot-forged technology that aligns the grain structure of the proprietary alloyed steel to follow the profile of the shanks. These pliers stay sharp through 200,000 cycles. The series includes:

• P86145A End Cutting Pliers for work in difficult spaces

• P87150A Diagonal Cutting Pliers with an oval head to virtually eliminate painful edges on wire bundles and other components that are secured by plastic and cable ties

• P88145RA Diagonal Cutting Pliers that have a tapered, relieved head for greater work area access

• P88145A Diagonal Cutting Pliers with a tapered head to reach tight spaces

• P88150RA Diagonal Cutting Pliers that are designed to make work in confined spaces easier

P91055A

Snap-on P-Series 5″ Needle Nose Holding Pliers – Like other tools in the P-Series line-up, these needle nose pliers are made of ball-bearing-grade steel to be tough and impact-resistant. All needle nose pliers in the series are engineered with precise serrations to ensure a confident grip. And, the staking of the screw threads prevents backing out during use. Holding pliers series tools come in three colors and include:

• P90050A Round Nose Pliers for handling and bending wire

• P93050A Flat Nose Pliers designed to work with delicate, small parts

• P91045A and P91055A Snipe Nose Pliers engineered to grip small components

• P913555A and P92650A Needle Nose Pliers have bent tips to handle small parts in tight places

• P92050A and P92055A Needle Nose Pliers work well in confined spaces

Snap-on PLP300A 3-Piece Precision Pliers Set – Featuring the P87150A Diagonal Cutting Pliers, 991045A Snipe Nose Pliers, and the P92055A Needle Nose Pliers, this best-of set comes in a convenient dust-reducing pouch and in technicians’ choice of three colors: red, green and orange. Designed as a go-to package, each tool in this set was specially selected by Snap-on product management to help technicians complete their most frequent jobs with ease.

PWCS7786

Snap-on PWCS7786 2-Piece Flush Cutter and Stripper/Crimper Pliers Set – The wire cutter and crimper components on the PWCS7ACF are in front of the pivot, which makes them the go-to option when working in tight places. There is also an additional second cutter on the inner handle surface. The 786CF flush cut jaws are diagonal in design and provide clean cuts across a full range of cable tie sizes virtually eliminating painful edges on wire bundles and other components that are secured by cable ties. The cushioned plastisol handles come in two colors and make the durable, higher-alloy steel handles underneath comfortable to leverage and use throughout the day. These pliers have a compact design that works well for under-dash jobs and inside electrical service enclosures.

