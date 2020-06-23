Snap-on Introduces More Speed, Power With CT9075

The new 18-Volt High Output Impact CT9075 is the most powerful Snap-on 1/2-in. drive cordless impact wrench to date. Designed for heavy duty applications that demand consistent high performance, it boasts a monstrous 900 ft-lb tightening torque and 1200 ft-lb breakaway torque that provides maximum power on the job.

Stubborn fasteners are instantly broken away with this durable, professional grade impact wrench. The digital microprocessor-controlled switch maximizes performance with three forward and reverse settings, which help the tool adapt to various applications. These settings are independent of each other to provide the technician the ability to use the impact in full power in one direction and partial in another without using the selector switch.

A built-in brake quickly stops the anvil to prevent throwing fasteners and sockets while the brushless motor prevents tool-slowing build-up. The CT9075 weighs only 8.7-lb with the battery, and its bright 100 lumen LED headlight illuminates the work area making it the perfect choice for challenging, dimly lit tasks.

The CT9075 kit includes two MonsterLithium batteries and charger with a built-in USB port. It has a two-year warranty on the tool, charger and battery.

Find out more about the 18 Volt High Output Impact CT9075 and other tools by contacting your participating Snap-on franchisee or visiting snapon.com.