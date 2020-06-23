Connect with us

Products

Snap-on Introduces More Speed, Power With CT9075

Stubborn fasteners are instantly broken away with this durable, professional grade impact wrench.
Advertisement
 

on

The new 18-Volt High Output Impact CT9075 is the most powerful Snap-on 1/2-in. drive cordless impact wrench to date. Designed for heavy duty applications that demand consistent high performance, it boasts a monstrous 900 ft-lb tightening torque and 1200 ft-lb breakaway torque that provides maximum power on the job.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Stubborn fasteners are instantly broken away with this durable, professional grade impact wrench. The digital microprocessor-controlled switch maximizes performance with three forward and reverse settings, which help the tool adapt to various applications. These settings are independent of each other to provide the technician the ability to use the impact in full power in one direction and partial in another without using the selector switch.  

A built-in brake quickly stops the anvil to prevent throwing fasteners and sockets while the brushless motor prevents tool-slowing build-up. The CT9075 weighs only 8.7-lb with the battery, and its bright 100 lumen LED headlight illuminates the work area making it the perfect choice for challenging, dimly lit tasks.

The CT9075 kit includes two MonsterLithium batteries and charger with a built-in USB port. It has a two-year warranty on the tool, charger and battery. 

Find out more about the 18 Volt High Output Impact CT9075 and other tools by contacting your participating Snap-on franchisee or visiting snapon.com.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Cloyes Expands Variable Valve Timing Chain Kit Product Line

Snap-on Introduces Workspace Fan

Schumacher 12V 2,000 Peak Amp Jump Starter and DC Power Source

Streamlight Upgrades Stylus Pro USB Penlight

Advertisement

on

Snap-on Introduces More Speed, Power With CT9075

on

WIX Filters Unveils Expanded, Refreshed eLearning Center

on

Openbay Rolls Out Online Chat Platform

on

MAHLE's Next Generation RRR Machines
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Products: Snap-on Introduces More Speed, Power With CT9075

News: Valvoline Tells World We Are ‘The Original’

News: Carter Enhances Brand With Multi-Faceted Marketing

Products: WIX Filters Unveils Expanded, Refreshed eLearning Center

Video: 2020 ‘B’laster Instructor Of The Year’ Winner Announced

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Iridium Aftermarket Spark Plugs Offer OE-Level Performance

Sponsored Content

Why is There Oil in the Coolant?

Sponsored Content

What Causes a Water Pump to Fail?

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician
Connect