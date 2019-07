Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]

In this episode of the Lubrizol 360 podcast, we discuss the service and maintenance implications of the growing number of hybrid and electric vehicles. We sit down with Lubrizol’s Martin Birze and My Hang Truong discuss how vehicles like the BMW i3, Chevy Volt and Toyota Prius are changing how engine oil and driveline fluids are formulated. We also cover what shops need to know to service older electrified vehicles.