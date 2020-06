Schumacher Electric Corporation brings the powerful performance of the new DSR141 jump starter to their ProSeries line. The DSR141 is powerful with a basic design, making it easy to use.

This professional jump starter provides up to 2000 peak amps, 500 cranking amps and 325 cold cranking amps for 12V batteries. It features a digital display, 12V DC power outlet and comes with a 2A automatic charger. It is available in North America.

For more information, please visit batterychargers.com.