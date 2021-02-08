Connect with us
Save Thousands With K-Seal Ultimate

 

K-Seal’s unique formula works with all water-cooled engines regardless of antifreeze or coolant used previously.
K-Seal ULTIMATE K3501 Head Gasket Repair is the simple, permanent fix for blown head gaskets, cracked heads and blocks, and porous engine blocks. K-Seal’s unique formula works with all water-cooled engines regardless of antifreeze or coolant used previously. No need to drain or flush the system – simply shake the bottle and pour K-Seal ULTIMATE into the cooling system. For more information, please visit kseal.com.

