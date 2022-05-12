 How Technology Can Save Your Shop (Podcast)
Shop Owner
How Technology Can Save Your Shop (Podcast)

APA's Steve Tucker and His ‘Island of Misfit Toys’ (Podcast)

AMN Drivetime: Steve Tucker (VIDEO)

AMN Drivetime: NTN’s Charles Harris (PODCAST)
Podcasts

How Technology Can Save Your Shop (Podcast)

Learn how technology actually helps keeps the plates spinning in today’s shop. This podcast is sponsored by AAPEX.
They may seem like a foreign language to much of the population but terms like ADAS, VVT and R1234YF are more than just a secret code – they are terms that today’s shop owners must know to be relevant to their customers.

Vehicle technology continues to change and keeping up means continued adaptation. How can you know it all?

In this episode of Talking Shop with ShopOwner, ShopOwner editor Doug Kaufman speaks with Vic Tarasik from Shop Owner Coach, and AJ Nealey from Nealey Auto Service in Edgewater, MD, about what new technology is on the horizon, how shops like his will adapt to repair vehicles featuring that technology and why, through it all, the challenges are worth it.

This episode of Talking Shop with Shop Owner is brought to you by AAPEX, the premier business, educational and networking event in the industry. For more information about this year’s show, being held in Las Vegas November 1-3, visit AAPEXShow.com

