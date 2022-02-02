How Has The Pandemic Affected Customer Service?

Profits are up and business is booming – it’s all great news, right? Well, on the one hand yes, it’s likely you’re busier than ever – on the other, are you able to keep up?

Click Here to Read More

The pandemic has changed many aspects of the automotive aftermarket, from vehicle availability to parts sourcing. One thing that hasn’t changed is the importance of customer service.

In this episode of Talking Shop with ShopOwner, Doug Kaufman talks with Laura Tierney from ARS Loaner.com and ShopLoaner.com about the “Perfect Storm” facing our industry today.



This episode is sponsored by ARS Loaner.com and ShopLoaner.com.