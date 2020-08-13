Dorman Announces More Than 270 New Products

Dorman Products has announced the release of more than 270 new automotive repair products, giving professional technicians and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix cars and trucks with innovative and trustworthy solutions.

Dorman’s featured release this month is a brand-new OE FIX electronic power steering (EPS) rack for nearly 2 million Ford F-150 trucks across North America. This new solution (part number 601-900) is designed to provide retailers and distributors with enhanced availability when compared to core-constrained remanufactured units, as well as offer a high-quality, easy-to-install replacement for repair shops. The key benefit for service technicians is that the Dorman EPS rack comes with a free programming tool that is designed to save installers time and money. Simply plug the programmer into the vehicle’s on-board diagnostics (OBD) port and follow the instructions to help ensure the rack is properly adapted to the vehicle, eliminating the need for expensive programming by the original manufacturer. This replacement part also has been engineered and tested to meet Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, and designed to reduce the potential of failures sometimes seen in the original equipment. It includes redesigned shaft seals to help reduce the amount of debris and moisture that can enter the rack, and a more robust circuit board with a protective coating to help prevent electrical failures.

Dorman is also releasing two newly manufactured climate control modules this month for popular Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana vans (599-217), as well as Ford Crown Victoria and Mercury Grand Marquis sedans (599-220). The factory HVAC modules on these vehicles may wear out with high usage, but there has been a limited supply of remanufactured replacements due to core constraints. To better serve this market, Dorman now produces these brand-new units out of its advanced electronics facility in Lewisberry, Pennsylvania. Other new solutions Dorman is releasing this month include: • An aftermarket exclusive steering shaft for Dodge and Ram pickups (425-280). • An aftermarket exclusive vacuum pump for more than 4 million General Motors vehicles (904-861). • Two new OE FIX throttle bodies with upgraded designs, including Sensor Shield™ shaft seals to help prevent future failures from moisture and fluid intrusion (977-781 and 977-785). • An exclusive valve cover for more than 1.7 million Toyota, Lexus and Scion vehicles (264-492).

