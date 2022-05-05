 APA’s Steve Tucker and His ‘Island of Misfit Toys’ (Podcast) – UnderhoodService
Search
Video
Webinars
Products
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Shop Owner
Connect with us
UnderhoodService

on

APA's Steve Tucker and His ‘Island of Misfit Toys’ (Podcast)

on

AMN Drivetime: Steve Tucker (VIDEO)

on

AMN Drivetime: NTN’s Charles Harris (PODCAST)

on

AMN Drivetime: NGK's Brian Norko (PODCAST)
Advertisement
ACDelco TV Series Banner
Selecting The Correct ACDelco Spark Plug (VIDEO)

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter And Alternators

High underhood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video of the Week

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed
play

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed

Brake pads are thoroughly developed to produce the best result. This video is sponsored by ZF Aftermarket.

Auto Pros Visit Concord Engines, Kannapolis, NC Video
play

Auto Pros Visit Concord Engines, Kannapolis, NC

Tips For Replacing Lift Supports (Video) Video
play

Tips For Replacing Lift Supports (Video)

Current Digital Issue

April 2022

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Webinars

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

AMN Drivetime Podcast

APA’s Steve Tucker and His ‘Island of Misfit Toys’ (Podcast)

After a career on the supplier side of the aftermarket, Tucker shared that working in a program group has been an “eye opener.”

Advertisement
 

on

After an extensive aftermarket career working in parts stores, machine shops and with major aftermarket suppliers, Steve Tucker, who was named president of Automotive Parts Associates (APA) in February of 2021, describes moving to the program group side of the business as a “shock.” 

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“You spend a lot of time in this business, and you think you know everything, and then, you switch gears and find out you know very little,” Tucker says. “It gave me a great perspective on how the customer thinks. No matter how much time you spend on the other side of the desk, when you get on this side of the desk, you start seeing things with new eyes.”

During his AMN Drivetime podcast interview with Babcox Media CEO Bill Babcox, Tucker also shared that working with the group of people at APA has been “another eye opener” for him. 

Advertisement

“We all read about how the aftermarket is shrinking and consolidating and all those things, and the big box guys are taking share – and no doubt a lot of that is true – but what I really find is that all of these independent warehouse distributors are very entrepreneurial. Over here at APA, probably more so than some of the other groups. We have a lot of guys that have found a niche and it’s really hard to get people out of that niche. They’re high-end European or Asian or tuner specialists or heavy truck specialists. I call us ‘the Island of Misfit Toys.’ We have people who fit in here who may not fit in any other group, and you know, I enjoy being the leader of those ‘Misfit Toys.’” 

Advertisement

In this episode of AMN Drivetime, Bill and Steve dive into the following topics:

1:34  How leading APA has been an “eye-opener” after a career on the supplier side 

3:47 How Program Groups Stay Competitive

4:28 The critical importance of solid data for program group members

5:29 His passion for finding new brands 

7:15 Plans for APA’s future growth: “If you don’t grow, you die.”

8:23 The biggest issues APA members are concerned about today

9:45 A look back at Steve’s career on the supplier side

11:00 Steve’s secret hidden talent (spoiler alert: his go-to karaoke song is … )

12:08: The biggest issues the industry should stay focused on today

13:50 The popular new Lightning Round!

AMN Drivetime is sponsored by Litens.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

AMN Drivetime Podcast: N.A. Williams’ Roger McCollum Says Leadership Starts Voluntarily (Podcast)

AMN Drivetime Podcast: Dave Marsh Of ACDelco, A GM ‘Lifer,’ 32 Years In (PODCAST)

AMN Drivetime Podcast: AMN Drivetime: Vange Proimos (Podcast)

AMN Drivetime Podcast: AMN Drivetime: Bill Long (Podcast)

Advertisement

Subscribe

About

Location

  • Babcox Media
  • 3550 Embassy Parkway
  • Akron, OH 44333-8318
  • p: (330) 670-1234
  • f: (330) 670-0874

Babcox [email protected]

Connect
UnderhoodService