Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]

Andrew Markel covers how the movement of the pistons create torsional vibrations in the belt drive system. These small changes in the speed of the crankshaft can cause vibration in the alternator and belt drive system. If the vibration goes unchecked, it could lead to belt wear and component failure. Sponsored by Litens.