 Transtar's Neil Sethi, from Healthcare to Hard Parts (Podcast)
Transtar's Neil Sethi: From Healthcare To Hard Parts (VIDEO)

Transtar's Neil Sethi: From Healthcare To Hard Parts (VIDEO)

AMN Drivetime Podcast

Transtar’s Neil Sethi, from Healthcare to Hard Parts (Podcast)

Throughout his career journey from medicine to an MBA, some key themes prevail for Sethi – the desire to serve and a passion to innovate.
on

During his recent AMN Drivetime podcast interview with Babcox Media CEO Bill Babcox, Neil Sethi, president and CEO of Transtar Holding Company, shares his fascinating journey from studying biology and medicine as an undergrad to shifting gears and finishing with an MBA focused on finance. Throughout this journey, which continues today in his role at Transtar, some key themes prevail for Sethi – the desire to serve and a passion to innovate.

Click Here to Read More
“The most critical value proposition for us is really to help our customers solve their problems,” said Sethi, adding later in the interview that, “I think what I learned in medical school does translate – believe it or not – into the role that I have [today]. At the end of the day, it’s all about working with great teams. It’s understanding people and understanding how to work together. It’s understanding how to work with people from all types of different backgrounds, with all different types of skill sets. [From] where I sit, it’s about really solving problems, finding opportunity and being innovative. And I think that part of what I learned about healthcare and in medical school actually continues with me to this day.”

In this episode of AMN Drivetime, Bill and Neil also dive into the following topics:

00:45 Transtar’s partnership with Blue Point Capital Partners

01:43 The launch of Transtar’s first non-transmission product offering

02:48 New management appointments and what skillsets Neil believes make for a strong leader

04:45 How Neil made the leap from studying medicine as an undergrad to getting an MBA focused on finance and why

09:26 Family business and learning from his father-in-law, successful entrepreneur Monte Ahuja

10:22 What’s next for Transtar

13:56 How Neil defines the Transtar culture

18:00 The inside scoop on Transtar’s collision repair business based in Detroit

20:07 Passion projects: Can you guess what Neil’s hidden talent might be?

22:58 The popular new Lightning Round!

AMN Drivetime is sponsored by Litens.

