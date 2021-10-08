 AMN Drivetime: Sue Godschalk, President of Federated Auto Parts
Search
Video
Webinars
Products
Opinion
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Shop Owner
Connect with us
UnderhoodService

on

AMN Drivetime: Sue Godschalk

on

S.O.S. Podcast - How Much Is Your Time Worth?

on

AMN Drivetime: Bill Hanvey

on

AMN Drivetime: The Group’s Larry Pavey
Auto Pros on the Road banner
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video of the Week

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed
play

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed

Brake pads are thoroughly developed to produce the best result. This video is sponsored by ZF Aftermarket.

VIDEO: Inspecting The Serpentine Belt Video
play

VIDEO: Inspecting The Serpentine Belt

VIDEO: Do You Have Your Ship Together? Video
play

VIDEO: Do You Have Your Ship Together?

Current Digital Issue

September 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Webinars

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Podcasts

AMN Drivetime: Sue Godschalk

Learning from great leaders is better than anything taught in a book or a class, says Federated’s president
 

on

In this episode of AMN Drivetime, Sue Godschalk, president of Federated Auto Parts, shares her journey being included in the founding of one of the nation’s leading program distribution groups – Federated Auto Parts, which was established in the mid-1980s.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Not necessarily a “car gal” per se, Godschalk says she was more intrigued by the business side of the aftermarket industry. That curiosity has served her well in her career. Over the years, she rose through the ranks at Federated, from her start serving as secretary and administrative assistant, to office manager, general manager, then corporate secretary and treasurer, then serving as VP before being named president of the organization in 2020.

“I was more interested in the inventory and operations aspect of the business,” she said. “I always found it challenging to understand which manufacturer sold which parts. I wanted to know what the function was of each of those parts for each vehicle. I basically wanted to learn everything – from how the part was ordered, and how the part traveled until it got to the end-users. That started my interest.”

Advertisement

Having worked with several icons of the industry – Art Fisher, Rusty Bishop and Larry Pavey – Godschalk says she feels thankful to have worked with such great teachers. The experiences she gained working with talented leaders has been invaluable she says.

“I think one of the best lessons I’ve learned is, no matter how we think we know, there’s always more to learn and there’s always new and better ways to do things. You have to keep growing. You always have to strive for continuous improvement in everything you do,” she says.

“You never have to be afraid to take on new challenges, because that is what keeps you in business. Having the opportunity to work directly with each of these incredible leaders has provided me with things that I don’t think I could have learned for a book or a class,” she said.

Advertisement

To view the full podcast, click here.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Podcasts: S&S Tire’s Swentzel: Secrets To Longevity In The Tire Business

Podcasts: S.O.S. Podcast – How Text-To-Pay Eliminates Payment Headaches

Podcasts: S.O.S. Podcast – Employee Reviews Don’t Have To Be Scary

Podcasts: S.O.S. Podcast – Don’t Be Intimidated By Digital Inspections

Advertisement
Connect
UnderhoodService