In recognition of its 90th anniversary, Fisher Auto Parts is conducting its biggest promotion ever for its professional installer customers. The Fisher Auto Parts “WOW! Earn and Win!” promotion will offer a bigger earn-back rebate program and will award more prizes than any contest in Fisher history.

“The support from Fisher customers of the 2018 ‘WOW! Earn and Win!’ promotion was overwhelming, as professional installers earned over $500,000 in rebates as well as thousands of prizes during the course of the program,” said David Reid, executive vice president of Fisher Auto Parts. “This year’s contest promises to be even better. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary and we would not be here without our customers. We are privileged to have such loyal customers and this promotion is one way to show our appreciation for the business they give us, day in and day out.”

Through December 31, Fisher customers can earn rebates based on their purchases.

This year, customers will earn entries into the prize pool for overall volume and simply signing up. They also will earn a rebate and entries based on overall volume and promotional line volume.

Quarterly drawings will be held and Fisher will give away hundreds of prizes, including iPads, big screen televisions and special vacation packages. Fisher also will present five brand new 2020 Chevy Silverado pickup trucks to five grand-prize winners at the end of the program.

The “WOW! Earn & Win!” promotion is sponsored by Fisher Auto Parts/KOI Auto Parts and is exclusively for professional installer customers. To participate, customers must be in good standing and complete an online form that also will serve as an entry into all prize drawings for the duration of the promotion. Terms and conditions apply for earn-back rebates and prize drawings. For more information about the “WOW! Earn & Win!” promotion, contact a local Fisher Auto Parts sales representative.