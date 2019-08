Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]

Some oil filter housings have torque specifications, but cartridge oil filter caps are made of different materials for different engines. It is very important that you look up the specific filter needed for the car you’re repairing, Andrew Markel explains why. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.