One of the most forgotten or misdiagnosed components is the seal between the master cylinder and the brake booster. If the seal or O-ring is leaking, it can cause a driveability issues with poor idle quality and lean DTC codes. Also, it can cause a hard brake pedal complaint from the driver. Andrew Markel covers how to inspect, replace and condition this critical seal. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.