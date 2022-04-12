AMN Drivetime: NTN’s Charles Harris (PODCAST)

A native of “Honeymoon City” Niagara Falls, New York, Charles Harris began his aftermarket career after graduating with degrees in both Business and Marketing from Northwood University in Midland, Michigan. An experienced sales executive, Harris has spent more than 30 years in the automotive aftermarket, holding executive management roles at such well-known names as Tenneco, Monroe, TMD Friction and ASC Airtex before joining NTN.

Click Here to Read More

Harris joined NTN in 2019 as the director of sales – Automotive Aftermarket and in October 2021 was promoted to vice president of sales and marketing. In his tenure with NTN, he has overseen the restructuring of the automotive aftermarket sales team and the growth of NTN’s market share in the traditional automotive aftermarket, heavy-duty, and fleet market channels.

Throughout his career, Charles has focused on the value of people and developing their ability to communicate and execute, which generates organizational growth. In the podcast, Harris shares that his work with his team is his proudest accomplishment: “I think my proudest achievement has to do with my people and the teams that I’ve built. When I look back now on some of the people and how they excelled under my leadership in the business – not only becoming just regional managers, being sales directors, being VPs within the industry – that that’s what makes me most proud.”