Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]

In this video, Andrew Markel discusses what can cause a turbocharger to lose the ability to generate pressure. The main causes of turbocharger underperformance can be damage to the blades of the turbine and shaft damage that controls the turbine’s relationship to the housing. This video covers the external conditions that can cause this type of damage. Sponsored by TrakMotive.