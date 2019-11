Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]

One of the greatest myths is synthetic motor oils can cause an older or high-mileage engine to leak. This is not true! Synthetic and conventional base stocks are the same in how they interact with gasket and seal materials. This video covers the source of the myth, and why any engine can benefit from a synthetic or oil. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.