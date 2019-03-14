Original Video/Head Gasket
ago

VIDEO: Symptoms Of A Head Gasket Leak

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel,Editor, Underhood Service Magazine

Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine.

Andrew Markel discusses common symptoms pointing to a failed or leaking head gasket, and the tools needed to diagnose the issues. Sponsored by Bar’s Leaks.

