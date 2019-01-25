VIDEO: Internal Hose Degradation From Coolant
Andrew Markel discusses coolant hoses, and how electricity flowing through the coolant can lead to the inner hose liner breaking down and failing. Sponsored by Dayco.
Andrew Markel,Editor, Underhood Service Magazine
Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]
