VIDEO: ACDelco Starter And Alternators

Certainty that their engine will start every time is priceless piece-of-mind for your customers. Taking a chance on an “economy” alternator or starter can have ramifications for a customer’s confidence in their vehicle and even your shop.

When engineers at GM designed an alternator or starter for any new GM vehicle, they had to overcome factors like high under-hood temperatures, increased power demands and vibration. Unfortunately, these elements can quickly damage a “sub-par” alternator or starter. For many engineering equations, a single weak component can determine the longevity of the unit. It could be a bearing, grease or even how the windings of a rotor or armature are protected against corrosion. First, engineers have to make sure all potential weak spots are eliminated. Take the bearings, for example. Inside a starter, the bearings make sure the armature is aligned with the flywheel so it can spin freely. For an alternator, the bearings ensure the rotor can rotate inside the stator with the least possible drag to boost fuel efficiency. If each bearing is not up to the OE specifications, noise can result, followed by a sudden failure.

A bearing is only as good as the lubricants inside. The temperatures inside an alternator or starter can liquify most greases in seconds. The best alternators and starters use the most advanced greases that can hold up under high temperatures and pressures. ACDelco offers three grades of alternators that can give your customers confidence when they start their vehicle. ACDelco’s GM Genuine Parts Original Equipment Alternators have components that are newly manufactured. These original equipment alternators have been manufactured to fit GM vehicles, providing the same performance and durability as the original alternator. ACDelco Gold new alternators are manufactured with all new components and are the ideal high-quality replacement for many vehicles on the road today. Alternators have regulators that are computer tested for voltage stability, terminal function and electronic circuit board integrity. These premium aftermarket replacement components are manufactured to meet your expectations for fit, form, and function.

ACDelco’s Gold Professional Remanufactured Alternators are a high-quality replacement, ideal for all makes and models on the road today. ACDelco’s Gold Remanufactured Alternators use high-quality bearings with high-temp lubricant and double-lipped rubber seals. Rotors and stators are electronically tested and then sealed with a secondary insulating coating. Why take chances with your customer’s confidence in their vehicle by installing an alternator or starter that could leave them stranded? For more information about ACDelco’s alternators and starters, visit ACDelco.com/parts/alternators.

