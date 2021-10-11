VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

CC: Inside the combustion chamber, a spark plug is subjected to more than 25,000 volts, pressure up to 2,000 psi and temperatures reaching 4,000 degrees Fahrenheit. And on most late-model applications, they have to endure these conditions for 100,000 miles.

Oh, it doesn’t stop there. The spark plug must transfer just the right amount of heat into the cylinder head. If it transfers too much heat, the plug will foul and cause a misfire. Too little heat and the engine could be subjected to a pre-ignition event. ACDelco OE Double Platinum and ACDelco OE Iridium spark plugs use the same spark plug technology as the original spark plugs including electrode design and metal type. This technology makes the spark plugs compatible with the latest direct fuel-injected and turbocharged engines. And they’re not just right at installation – OE Double Platinum and OE Iridium spark plugs are backed by a seven-year unlimited mile warranty.

The ACDelco OE line of spark plugs also includes ACDelco OE Conventional Spark Plugs with copper cores for older engines. The center electrode features a Nickel-Chrome sheath on the center electrode that prevents corrosion inside the cylinder, and black oxide coatings on the shell to prevent corrosion on the outside of the spark plug. OE Conventional plugs come with a 24-month unlimited mile warranty. ACDelco Gold Rapid Fire Spark Plugs have a Platinum center electrode with superior spark characteristics and can reduce voltage requirements of the ignition system. In addition, the ribless insulator design helps to seal the plug to the boot. ACDelco Gold Rapid Fire spark plugs are backed with a three-year unlimited mile warranty.

