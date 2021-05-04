Offering loaner vehicles is key to maximizing your shop’s revenue. However, shops often struggle with managing their fleet and understanding the pitfalls. Laura Tierney, national sales manager for ARS ShopLoaner explains that insurance has two different – and equally important connotations. Doug Kaufman, editor of ShopOwner hosts this important topic.
Podcasts
Understanding How Rental Car Insurance Impacts Your Shop
If you have a loaner or rental car program, you need to understand the liability you could face without the right insurance.
