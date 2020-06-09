Connect with us

Products

Matco Tools 10-Piece Screwdriver Set

Greasy hands? No problem. Turning power? No problem.
Advertisement
 

on

Matco Tools offers a 10-Piece Top Torque II Screwdriver Set (P/N SSPCG10C).

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Each screwdriver features optimum turning power and torque with a three-sided ergonomic handle. Greasy hands are no problem with the patented slip-resistant handle surface.

They are rugged and long-lasting with high-alloy German steel blade and the forged butterﬂy shank molded into the handle. The precision-machined tip features black phosphate that will not chip off. They feature tip identiﬁcation, so you know which screwdriver tip you are reaching for.

For more information, visit matcotools.com.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

OTC Releases New Adapter Tools For Heavy-Duty Vehicle Repair

Jenny Products Offers 60-Gallon Air Compressor

OTC Adds Four New Engine Adapter Plates To Product Line

Hot Shot’s Secret Introduces Frantz Bypass Oil Filter System

Advertisement

on

Matco Tools 10-Piece Screwdriver Set

on

Schumacher Introduces DSR139, DSR140 Proseries Chargers

on

MAHLE Motorsport Introduces New PowerPak Plus Piston Kit

on

Rein Introduces Water Pump Kit For Audi, VW Models
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: Dayco Presented With Paccar Quality Achievement Award

News: APA Awards 2020 Spring Promotion Winners

Sponsored Content: Recommending Cabin Air Filters is a Helpful Habit

Engine: ABC Suspension Rocking When Stationary

Diagnostics: Chassis Control Modules After Reconnecting Battery

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Iridium Aftermarket Spark Plugs Offer OE-Level Performance

Sponsored Content

Why is There Oil in the Coolant?

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician

Sponsored Content

What Causes a Water Pump to Fail?
Connect