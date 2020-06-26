Connect with us

Knock Out Pins, Rivets with Lang’s Extra-Long Pin Punch Set

Each pin punch is forged from hardened, high carbon molybdenum tool steel that runs completely through to the strike cap.
The new Lang Tools 3-Piece Extra Long Pin Punch Set (P/N 856-3ST) is manufactured in the USA and designed to place or knock out pins and rivets.

Each pin punch is forged from hardened, high carbon molybdenum tool steel for extra strength, runs completely through to the strike cap and measures 16-in. in length for access in hard-to-reach areas. The ergonomic hard plastic handle allows for a secure grip.

Set includes diameters of 1/4-in., 5/16-in. and 3/8-in.

For more information, please visit langtools.com.

