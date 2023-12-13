 Hyundai Breaks Ground on New EV Production Plant in South Korea

EV Bizz

Hyundai Breaks Ground on New EV Production Plant in South Korea

Hyundai's new EV plant prioritizes employee comfort, becoming the hub for EV mobility.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Hyundai Motor Company recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new electric vehicle (EV) plant at its complex in Ulsan, South Korea. The new EV-dedicated plant will lay the foundation for future growth in the era of electrification, Hyundai said.

“The new EV-dedicated plant in Ulsan is the beginning of a promising future for the next 50 years and the era of electrification. I am honored to share our dream of a 100-year company here,” Executive Chair Euisun Chung said. “Just as the dream of building the best car in the past made Ulsan an automotive city today, I trust Ulsan will be an innovative mobility city that leads the way in the era of electrification, starting with a dedicated EV plant.”

The new EV-dedicated plant will be a human-centered facility and will be the hub for Hyundai Motor’s mobility production in the era of electrification, Hyundai said. With the new plant, Hyundai Motor’s Ulsan Plant complex will become a base of future mobility production for the company, it said.

