Connect with us

Products

Elgin Industries Expands Parts For Ford 6.7L Engines

Now available through Elgin distributors is an extensive portfolio of OE-quality replacement components for Ford 6.7L diesel engines.
Advertisement
 

on

Elgin Industries has expanded its original equipment and aftermarket engine parts range for leading medium- and heavy-duty engines. Now available through Elgin distributors is an extensive portfolio of OE-quality replacement components for Ford 6.7L diesel engines, including 406 CID “Scorpion” engines, model years 2011-2019.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The following new Elgin parts are available immediately for Ford 6.7L 32-valve diesel engines commonly found in F-250, F-350, F-450 and F-550 Super Duty trucks:

Camshaft, Lifters/Tappets, Pushrods, Sprockets, Valves – Intake and Exhaust, Valve Guides, Valve Locks, Valve Springs, Valve Spring Retainers, Valve Stem Oil Seals, Head Bolts, Main Bearing Cap Bolts, Rocker Arms, Intake Manifold – Lower, Exhaust Manifold – Right, and Exhaust Manifold Heat Shield

For more information: www.elginind.com.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Snap-on Powers Techs And Lights Up Dark Storage Drawers

Autel US Expands ADAS Calibration Coverage

Autel Introduces A New ADAS Product

ANCO Releases 2020 Wiper Blade Application Guide

Advertisement

on

Elgin Industries Expands Parts For Ford 6.7L Engines

on

Moroso Ultra 40 Ignition Wire Set For LT Engines

on

Champion Classic & Muscle Motor Oils

on

WVE Vehicle Electronics Introduced 203 New Part Numbers
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Video: VIDEO: Eight Tips On Window Regulator Replacement

Products: Elgin Industries Expands Parts For Ford 6.7L Engines

Products: Moroso Ultra 40 Ignition Wire Set For LT Engines

Products: Champion Classic & Muscle Motor Oils

News: Permatex PowerNation Sweeps Winner Gets His Challenger Back

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Iridium Aftermarket Spark Plugs Offer OE-Level Performance

Sponsored Content

Why is There Oil in the Coolant?

Sponsored Content

What Causes a Water Pump to Fail?

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician
Connect