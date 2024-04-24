Ford 2.7L - Illuminated MIL/Engine Coolant Over Temperature Warning w/Various DTCs

- MODELS
- 2015-2020 F150 2.7L EcoBoost
- 2015-2020 Edge 2.7L EcoBoost
- 2015-2020 Fusion 2.7L EcoBoost
- 2016-2018 MKX 2.7L EcoBoost
- 2019-2020 Nautilus 2.7L EcoBoost
Customers may experience an illuminated malfunction indicator lamp (MIL) and/or an Engine Coolant Over Temperature warning with diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs) P0116, P0117, P0118, P0119, P0128, P0217, P0330, P1026, P1299 and/or P130D. This may be caused by the engine coolant temperature (ECT) sensor or knock sensor wiring harness. Replace the 12A648 ECT sensor and 12A699 knock sensor. Do not disconnect the ECT sensor from the knock sensor harness in case parts are called back for analysis.