 Ford 2.7L - Illuminated MIL/Engine Coolant Over Temperature Warning w/Various DTCs

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Underhood Service Logo
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
Tech Tips

Ford- Illuminated MIL/Engine Coolant Over Temperature Warning

This may be caused by the engine coolant temperature (ECT) sensor or knock sensor wiring harness.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Published:
  • MODELS
  • 2015-2020 F150 2.7L EcoBoost
  • 2015-2020 Edge 2.7L EcoBoost
  • 2015-2020 Fusion 2.7L EcoBoost
  • 2016-2018 MKX 2.7L EcoBoost
  • 2019-2020 Nautilus 2.7L EcoBoost

Customers may experience an illuminated malfunction indicator lamp (MIL) and/or an Engine Coolant Over Temperature warning with diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs) P0116, P0117, P0118, P0119, P0128, P0217, P0330, P1026, P1299 and/or P130D. This may be caused by the engine coolant temperature (ECT) sensor or knock sensor wiring harness. Replace the 12A648 ECT sensor and 12A699 knock sensor. Do not disconnect the ECT sensor from the knock sensor harness in case parts are called back for analysis.

Related Articles

You May Also Like

Tech Tips

Beating the Tech Shortage Through Mentoring

How understanding the 80/20 Rule and creative mentoring can make the shortage less threatening.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Published:

How understanding the 80/20 Rule and creative mentoring can make the shortage less threatening.

Boomers will soon have left the workforce. There are not enough career-technical education schools, instructors or students available to meet demand. Unemployment is a super low 3.4%, which means most unemployed are not capable or interested in work.

Read Full Article

More Tech Tips Posts
GM Diagnostic Tip on Misfires, Noises and DTCs

Determine which description best matches the vehicle you are working on, and perform the suggestions as necessary.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Inside the Scan Tool

A look at the internal and external components that affect performance and durability.

By Eric Garbe
Modern Vehicles Need Precious Metals 

Modern ignition systems require dual precious metal spark plugs capable of supplying the highest voltage outputs to date

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Chrysler Steering System 

If one or more conditions from the list are confirmed to be present, refer to the detailed service procedures.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

Ford Pro, Xcel Energy Collaborate on EV Charging Port Installation

The effort aims to install 30,000 EV charging ports by 2030 for business fleets across Xcel Energy’s service territories in the U.S.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
PCV System DTC

PCV systems are far more complex now, but they are also much better at controlling crankcase pressure.

By Brian Sexton
Taking the Fear out of ASE Testing

Spring registration now open; Register by June 30.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Inspection Intervals

If you fail to inspect an item on the schedule, you could miss out on maintenance opportunities.

By Andrew Markel