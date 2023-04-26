Chrysler Steering System 

In a one-hour Livestream sponsored by Summit Racing, Andrew Markel and the experts at Summit Racing covered the benefits of drilled and slotted rotors for the track and daily drivers.

The experts from Summit Racing and Tomorrow's Technician answered the following questions:

How can a lighter brake rotor outperform a heavier rotor? How should a hole or slot be drilled or cut to prevent cracking?Can the holes or slots increase or decrease braking performance? What are some of the best-looking slot and hole patterns? Can a drilled or slotted rotor be machined on a bench lathe?