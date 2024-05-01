 Ford Maverick Hybrid With Grabby Brakes and DTC P0402

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Underhood Service Logo
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
Tech Tips

Ford Maverick Hybrid With Grabby Brakes and DTC P0402

To correct this condition, reprogram various modules one module at a time.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Published:

Some 2022 Maverick vehicles equipped with a 2.5L full hybrid electric vehicle (FHEV) powertrain may exhibit an illuminated malfunction indicator lamp (MIL) with DTC P0402 stored in the PCM. 

Related Articles

Some customers may report that the brakes grab during light braking at or below 6.2 mph. This may be due to the software in the anti-lock brake system module. To correct this condition, reprogram various modules starting with the PCM that includes the ABS module, Battery Energy Control Module (BECM) and Secondary On-Board Diagnostic Control Module C (SOBDM-C). Only one module may be updated at a time.

On vehicles with an illuminated MIL and DTC P0402 stored in the PCM, perform a road test after the updates. If the code does not return on the test drive, the repair is complete. If the code returns, check the differential pressure feedback EGR voltage (DPFE_V) with a scan tool. The check should be performed with the ignition on and no vacuum applied. If the voltage is between 1.90 and 2.10 volts, continue with diagnostics for the EGR system. If the voltage is outside of the range, replace the differential pressure feedback EGR sensor and clear DTC. 

You May Also Like

Tech Tips

Ford 2.0L EcoBoost Rattle Noise

To correct the condition, follow the Service Procedure to replace the flexplate, transmission fluid pump & torque converter.

More Tech Tips Posts
Beating the Tech Shortage Through Mentoring

How understanding the 80/20 Rule and creative mentoring can make the shortage less threatening.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
GM Diagnostic Tip on Misfires, Noises and DTCs

Determine which description best matches the vehicle you are working on, and perform the suggestions as necessary.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Inside the Scan Tool

A look at the internal and external components that affect performance and durability.

By Eric Garbe
Modern Vehicles Need Precious Metals 

Modern ignition systems require dual precious metal spark plugs capable of supplying the highest voltage outputs to date

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

Ford Pro, Xcel Energy Collaborate on EV Charging Port Installation

The effort aims to install 30,000 EV charging ports by 2030 for business fleets across Xcel Energy’s service territories in the U.S.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Top Five Brake Tips (VIDEO)

Here are five tips on brake jobs tips for technicians. This video is sponsored by TRW.

By Brian Sexton
How Do Brakes Work? (VIDEO)

You must use a brake pad that matches the original performance characteristics. This video is sponsored by TRW.

By Brian Sexton
Chrysler Steering System 

If one or more conditions from the list are confirmed to be present, refer to the detailed service procedures.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers