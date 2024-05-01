Ford Maverick Hybrid With Grabby Brakes and DTC P0402

Some 2022 Maverick vehicles equipped with a 2.5L full hybrid electric vehicle (FHEV) powertrain may exhibit an illuminated malfunction indicator lamp (MIL) with DTC P0402 stored in the PCM.

Some customers may report that the brakes grab during light braking at or below 6.2 mph. This may be due to the software in the anti-lock brake system module. To correct this condition, reprogram various modules starting with the PCM that includes the ABS module, Battery Energy Control Module (BECM) and Secondary On-Board Diagnostic Control Module C (SOBDM-C). Only one module may be updated at a time.

On vehicles with an illuminated MIL and DTC P0402 stored in the PCM, perform a road test after the updates. If the code does not return on the test drive, the repair is complete. If the code returns, check the differential pressure feedback EGR voltage (DPFE_V) with a scan tool. The check should be performed with the ignition on and no vacuum applied. If the voltage is between 1.90 and 2.10 volts, continue with diagnostics for the EGR system. If the voltage is outside of the range, replace the differential pressure feedback EGR sensor and clear DTC.