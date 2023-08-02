 Subaru PCV Hose Redesign

Subaru PCV Hose Redesign

Always order the most up-to-date replacement parts based on the specific model.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers
  • 2020-2022 Legacy & Outback 
  • 2019-2022 Ascent 
  • With the 2.4L Turbo

This bulletin announces a design change made to the Positive Crankcase Ventilation (PCV) hose assembly. Enlarged clamps and a reinforced PCV hose material have been incorporated into production to address rare cases of odor coming from the engine compartment. A customer may describe this as a hot rubber, raw fuel or hot oil-type odor. If confirmed, replace the PCV hose assembly and the associated clamps with the new parts. The new PCV hose assemblies were incorporated into vehicle production starting with Legacy N3012316, Outback N3180978 and Ascent N3415317. Always order the most up-to-date replacement parts based on the specific. The latest part number:

  • Hose Assembly-PCV 11815AC88D 
  • Gasket-Intercooler 21896AA130 
  • Gasket-Air Intake Duct 14497AA080

The new clamps are included with the new PCV hose assembly. Do not re-use the original PCV hose clamps. Only use the new clamps that come with the NEW PCV hose assembly.

Because many people experience test-taking anxiety, the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has put together useful tips and online resources to help take the fear out of testing. An infographic can be found in the Test Taking & Prep section of the ASE.com website and is ideal for posting in shops or providing to service professionals. The infographic features common questions and solutions like those below to help individuals overcome their concerns and achieve the goal of ASE certification.

