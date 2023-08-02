Subaru PCV Hose Redesign

2020-2022 Legacy & Outback

2019-2022 Ascent

With the 2.4L Turbo

This bulletin announces a design change made to the Positive Crankcase Ventilation (PCV) hose assembly. Enlarged clamps and a reinforced PCV hose material have been incorporated into production to address rare cases of odor coming from the engine compartment. A customer may describe this as a hot rubber, raw fuel or hot oil-type odor. If confirmed, replace the PCV hose assembly and the associated clamps with the new parts. The new PCV hose assemblies were incorporated into vehicle production starting with Legacy N3012316, Outback N3180978 and Ascent N3415317. Always order the most up-to-date replacement parts based on the specific. The latest part number:

Hose Assembly-PCV 11815AC88D

Gasket-Intercooler 21896AA130

Gasket-Air Intake Duct 14497AA080

The new clamps are included with the new PCV hose assembly. Do not re-use the original PCV hose clamps. Only use the new clamps that come with the NEW PCV hose assembly.