 Taking the Fear out of ASE Testing

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
UnderhoodService
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
Tech Tips

Taking the Fear out of ASE Testing

Spring registration now open; Register by June 30.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Because many people experience test-taking anxiety, the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has put together useful tips and online resources to help take the fear out of testing. An infographic can be found in the Test Taking & Prep section of the ASE.com website and is ideal for posting in shops or providing to service professionals. The infographic features common questions and solutions like those below to help individuals overcome their concerns and achieve the goal of ASE certification.

Related Articles

What if I’m not a good test taker?

ASE tests focus on knowledge of the skills required to do a certain task, not on theory. This makes ASE tests relevant to what’s done on the job, not in a laboratory. ASE’s test taking tips provide an interactive look at the different types of ASE questions: www.ase.com/testingtips.

Will I have enough time to complete the test?

ASE lists the number of questions and allowed times for each test in its study guides. To learn how to use the computer-testing interface and learn time-saving tips, review the YouTube video entitled “A Look at the ASE Testing Platform” on the ASE Campus YouTube channel.


What if I’m not sure about computer-based testing?

Test takers don’t have to be a computer expert to take an ASE Computer-Based Test (CBT). In fact, they don’t even need to know how to use a PC’s operating system. To see how easy it is to take an ASE test, view the ASE Testing Platform webinar on the ASE Campus YouTube channel.

What if English is my second language?

If English is your second language, individuals may bring a standard, published English-to-foreign language dictionary to use during testing. If you speak Spanish, every ASE test features a button on the testing interface that launches an English-Spanish glossary of technical terms.


What If I’m just not prepared?

The best place to start is with the free ASE study guides at: www.ase.com/studyguides. The guides contain a detailed “roadmap” for each test, along with sample questions and information on training resources. Also be sure to check out the official ASE practice test: www.ase.com/practice.

You May Also Like

Tech Tips

Livestream: Drilled & Slotted Rotors For Daily Drivers

Join the experts at Tomorrows Tech at 1PM EST on Thursday, May 12 for this live event sponsored by Summit Racing.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

It is impossible to determine who was the first person to drill holes or cut slots into a brake rotor. But, they changed the brake rotor game forever. 

In a one-hour Live Stream sponsored by Summit Racing, Tomorrow's Technician will cover the benefits of drilled and slotted rotors for the track and daily drivers.

Read Full Article

More Tech Tips Posts
Ford No Crank/No Start, Multiple Warning Lights and/or DTCs

Customers may state they’ve experienced intermittent no crank/no start conditions in their vehicle.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

ASE, Goodguys Partner to Promote Education, Careers

They are joining forces to showcase the wide array of career paths in the world of hot rodding and automotive service.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Winter ASE Registration Open

Three options offered for testing and recertification.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Mitchell 1, ASE Present 2022 Technician of the Future Award

Nathanial “Nate” Nie of Mission Viejo, California, was named the 2022 Mitchell 1 / National Institute for ASE Technician of the Future.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Survey Shows Greater Trust in Service Professionals

More than 70% reported increased levels of trust in repair shops and/or service technicians.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers