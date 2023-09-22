 BMW Daytime Running Lights Are Dim

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
UnderhoodService
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
Tech Tips

BMW Daytime Running Lights Are Dim

The issue is likely because the connection between the LED module & light tube inside the headlight is damaged.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Models

Related Articles
  • 2017-current BMW X3 (G01)
  • 2018-current BMW X4 (G02)
  • 2019-current BMW X5 (G05)
  • 2020-current BMW X6 (G06)
  • 2019-current BMW X7 (G07)
  • 2019-current BMW 7-Series (G12)
  • 2017-current BMW 5-Series (G30)
  • 2018-2023 BMW M5 (F90)

Condition

One or more of the LED daytime running lights is dim or discolored.

Cause

The connection between the LED module and light tube inside the headlight is damaged.

Correction

Inspect and replace the affected LED module. Replace the headlight only if internal damage is found to the light tube.

Procedures

1. Remove the affected LED modules from the headlight following ISTA repair instructions based on the vehicle model.

2. Inspect the LED module for signs of discoloration as shown at the right. If discoloration is present, inspect the light tube of the headlight for signs of discoloration.

3. Proceed as follows based on your inspection:

Discoloration is present only on the LED module: Replace the affected LED module only, followingISTA/AIR repair instructions based on the vehicle model.

Discoloration is present on the LED module AND the light tube: Replace the complete headlight and the LED module, following ISTA/AIR repair instructions based on the vehicle model.

You May Also Like

Tech Tips

Chrysler Steering System 

If one or more conditions from the list are confirmed to be present, refer to the detailed service procedures.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Steering Inspection After a Collision 

2011 - Current FCA Group Vehicles 

 If the vehicle is involved in a collision where the airbag has been deployed or the steering wheel is visually deformed, then steering column replacement is required. Internal component damage from such an event may not be visible; however, steering column replacement is required. A repair facility must check for the conditions listed below before returning the vehicle to the customer. If one or more conditions from the list below are confirmed to be present, Refer to the detailed service procedures available in the service information.

Read Full Article

More Tech Tips Posts
Taking the Fear out of ASE Testing

Spring registration now open; Register by June 30.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Inspection Intervals

If you fail to inspect an item on the schedule, you could miss out on maintenance opportunities.

By Andrew Markel
FORD Active Exhaust System Concerns

These concerns may be caused by an improperly seated exhaust system.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Ford No Crank/No Start

Some 2020 Transit vehicles may exhibit an open master fuse in the high current battery junction box

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

BMW Spark Plug Replacement

Here are a few things that you need to know before replacing spark plugs in a BMW.

By Brian Sexton
Using Technology To Manage Workflow

In all likelihood, your shop management system already has built-In functions to maximize operations.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
LED Lighting – What Are the OES Doing and What Can You Do?

Andrew Markel discusses LED lighting and answers questions from students at Bullard-Havens Technical High School.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Livestream SOON: LED Lighting

Join the Experts from Summit Racing & Babcox Media’s Tech Group for a discussion about LED lighting on May 25 at 1PM EST.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers