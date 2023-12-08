 Ford Pro, Xcel Energy Collaborate on EV Charging Port Installation – UnderhoodService

EV Bizz

Ford Pro, Xcel Energy Collaborate on EV Charging Port Installation

The effort aims to install 30,000 EV charging ports by 2030 for business fleets across Xcel Energy’s service territories in the U.S.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Ford Pro, the commercial division within Ford Motor Company, and Xcel Energy, national clean energy provider, announced what they said is a “unique collaboration” to support the deployment of 30,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging ports in Xcel Energy service territories across the U.S. by 2030, with most upfront costs offset by Xcel for qualifying business fleet customers.

Ford Pro and Xcel Energy are launching the 30×30 initiative within Xcel Energy’s broader Electric Vehicle Supply Infrastructure (EVSI) program to scale EV adoption and increase access to charging infrastructure for business fleets across Xcel Energy’s service areas in the U.S., the companies said.

Through the program, most upfront costs for EV charging equipment and installation for businesses will be offset by Xcel Energy. Ford Pro said it will offer its suite of end-to-end charging solutions to Xcel Energy business customers as part of the effort.

“Ford Pro and Xcel Energy are pioneering a whole new way to scale EV charging infrastructure,” said Amanda Rome, executive vice president, group president, utilities & chief customer officer at Xcel Energy. “Ford Pro is a trusted provider in fleet electrification, scaling charging infrastructure for fleets with smart vehicle, charging and software solutions. And Xcel Energy is a trusted advisor in transportation electrification, providing energy, infrastructure and innovative solutions for customers’ homes, businesses and EVs. Together, we are committed to making a real impact on the future of electrification in America.”

Starting in 2024, 30×30 will be available through Xcel Energy’s EVSI program in Colorado and Wisconsin. The program will seek opportunities for expansion in future states over the next six years within Xcel Energy’s service territories, pending regulatory approvals, including Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota and Texas.

How 30×30 Works

The 30×30 collaboration is an inventive approach between a vehicle manufacturer and utility provider that teamed up to help provide EV charging solutions to business fleets. Together, the companies will streamline the process for businesses to acquire EV charging and support. Subject to applicable program requirementsXcel Energy will install the charging infrastructure for business customers that qualify for and enroll in an approved EVSI program in the customer’s service location, with most upfront costs offset by Xcel Energy. Ford Pro will provide Ford Pro Charging equipment and post-installation customer service and support.

Business fleets can also benefit from Ford Pro Intelligence, which offers smart charging software and connected solutions like Ford Pro Telematics. The integrated software and hardware solutions help increase uptime and potentially lower operational costs by allowing businesses to access data from both vehicles and chargers. These solutions help ensure vehicles are charged and ready when businesses need them while optimizing how, when and where EVs are charged.

