 GM No Crank After Auto-Stop Event – UnderhoodService

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Underhood Service Logo
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
Tech Tips

GM No Crank After Auto-Stop Event

These concerns could be caused by a broken or loose engine ground cable/strap, which grounds the engine to the body.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Published:

Models

Related Articles

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 (New Model)

2019 GMC Sierra 1500 (New Model)

2020-2024 Chevy Silverado 1500

2020-2024 GMC Sierra 1500

2020-2024 Chevy Silverado 2500/3500

2020-2024 GMC Sierra 2500/3500

Condition

Some customers may comment of the following:

– After an auto-stop event the engine does not restart (if equipped).

– No crank (may be intermittent)

– Dead Battery

– Transfer Case Range Actuator Learn Failed

– Following DTCs:  P0562, P0615, P0617, P0621 P0622, P0700, P1005, P26E4, P26E5, P26E6, P305D, P305E, P2796, U010E, U0102, U0106, U0284, U0285, U0672, U029D, U029E, U02A1, U02A3, U0623, U111A, U111E, U1348, U18DE, P066B, P066D, P066F, P067B, P067D, P068D, P068F, C15AC, C118D, P0671, P0672, P0673, P0674, P0675, P0676 P067F, P0677 and P0678.

These concerns could be caused by a broken or loose engine ground cable/strap, which grounds the engine to the body.

You May Also Like

Tech Tips

GM No Crank/Start and Key Fob Range Problems

2007-2023 GM vehicles use Radio Frequency (RF) to transmit information.

More Tech Tips Posts
Ford 2.0L EcoBoost Rattle Noise

To correct the condition, follow the Service Procedure to replace the flexplate, transmission fluid pump & torque converter.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Beating the Tech Shortage Through Mentoring

How understanding the 80/20 Rule and creative mentoring can make the shortage less threatening.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
GM Diagnostic Tip on Misfires, Noises and DTCs

Determine which description best matches the vehicle you are working on, and perform the suggestions as necessary.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Inside the Scan Tool

A look at the internal and external components that affect performance and durability.

By Eric Garbe

Other Posts

Caring For AGM And Flooded Car Batteries

Faulty battery cables, if loose, corroded, or damaged, can lead to power drainage.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Rough Running GM Vehicle

This condition may be caused by an internal circuit board fault within the throttle body.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Alternator Testing For No Charge Conditions

Many alternator problems turn out to be nothing more than a bad connection at the alternator or a bad wiring harness.

By Andrew Markel
Battery Management Means Knowing How It Ages

The battery may be fully charged, but you also need to measure how low the voltages go while the engine is cranking.

By Andrew Markel