GM No Crank After Auto-Stop Event

Models

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 (New Model)

2019 GMC Sierra 1500 (New Model)

2020-2024 Chevy Silverado 1500

2020-2024 GMC Sierra 1500

2020-2024 Chevy Silverado 2500/3500

2020-2024 GMC Sierra 2500/3500

Condition

Some customers may comment of the following:

– After an auto-stop event the engine does not restart (if equipped).

– No crank (may be intermittent)

– Dead Battery

– Transfer Case Range Actuator Learn Failed

– Following DTCs: P0562, P0615, P0617, P0621 P0622, P0700, P1005, P26E4, P26E5, P26E6, P305D, P305E, P2796, U010E, U0102, U0106, U0284, U0285, U0672, U029D, U029E, U02A1, U02A3, U0623, U111A, U111E, U1348, U18DE, P066B, P066D, P066F, P067B, P067D, P068D, P068F, C15AC, C118D, P0671, P0672, P0673, P0674, P0675, P0676 P067F, P0677 and P0678.

These concerns could be caused by a broken or loose engine ground cable/strap, which grounds the engine to the body.