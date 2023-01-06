 FORD Active Exhaust System Concerns

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
UnderhoodService
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
Tech Tips

FORD Active Exhaust System Concerns

These concerns may be caused by an improperly seated exhaust system.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

MODELS

Related Articles

2018-2022 Mustang

Some of the affected vehicles may exhibit various concerns with the active exhaust system. These may include:

  • Drive Mode Not Available message in the instrument panel cluster (IPC)
  • Exhaust Mode Not Available message in the IPC
  • Illuminated MIL with DTCs P26C5, P26C6, P26FE, P2BF9, P2BFB, P26C7, P2BF5, P2BF8, P2BFD and/or P2BFA.

These concerns may be caused by an improperly seated exhaust system.

If DTCs P26FE or P2BFB are present, use an appropriate scan tool to access the datalogger and view the PCM PIDs. Monitor the EFCV_A_MON_STAT PID while active commanding the EFCV_A_CMD PID. Open the tail pipe actuator in 10% increments until it has reached 100% (fully open). Close the tailpipe actuator in 10% increments until it has reached 0% (fully closed).

If the EVCA_A_MON_STAT PID displays a mechanical fault at any point, remove the exhaust actuator and inspect it for binding and/or blockage. Repair as necessary.

If the EVCA_A_MON_STAT PID does not display a mechanical fault at any point, inspect the muffler and tailpipe assembly and both catalytic converters for proper positioning in the exhaust clamps, which secure them together.

Make sure the exhaust clamp locking tab is fully engaged to the catalytic converters (Figure 1). Make sure the knurled/ridge area of the muffler and tailpipe assembly are covered by the exhaust clamps (Figures 2-3). Adjustments can be made by loosening the exhaust clamps and repositioning the muffler and tailpipe assembly (Figures 1-3).

Inspect the exhaust actuator wiring harness for signs of damage (Figure 4). If damage is found, replace the exhaust actuator wiring harness (part number: 14A411).

You May Also Like

Other Posts

Ford Illuminated Malfunction Indicator Lamp

Replace the crankcase pressure sensor/tube assembly and reprogram the PCM.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Repair and Upgrade Solutions for Early-Model Ford® Broncos®

The Ford® Bronco® is America’s original sports-utility vehicle, built for fun and distinguished by its toughness and durability. So when you need to upgrade or repair a Bronco, choose top-quality parts that match the rugged strength of these trucks. Specifically, the axle shafts, axle bearings, ball joints, and ring and pinion gearing in Broncos built

By Dana Aftermarket
Ford Power Steering Inoperative After Collision Damage Repair

Here are the case details behind a message center displaying a “STEERING LOSS STOP SAFELY” warning message.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
FORD Explorer High-Speed Cooling Fan Motor RELAY Overheating

A damaged non-functional relay, causing the fan to never turn on may lead to engine overheating at idle.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers