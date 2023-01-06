FORD Active Exhaust System Concerns

MODELS

2018-2022 Mustang

Some of the affected vehicles may exhibit various concerns with the active exhaust system. These may include:

Drive Mode Not Available message in the instrument panel cluster (IPC)

Exhaust Mode Not Available message in the IPC

Illuminated MIL with DTCs P26C5, P26C6, P26FE, P2BF9, P2BFB, P26C7, P2BF5, P2BF8, P2BFD and/or P2BFA.

These concerns may be caused by an improperly seated exhaust system.

If DTCs P26FE or P2BFB are present, use an appropriate scan tool to access the datalogger and view the PCM PIDs. Monitor the EFCV_A_MON_STAT PID while active commanding the EFCV_A_CMD PID. Open the tail pipe actuator in 10% increments until it has reached 100% (fully open). Close the tailpipe actuator in 10% increments until it has reached 0% (fully closed).

If the EVCA_A_MON_STAT PID displays a mechanical fault at any point, remove the exhaust actuator and inspect it for binding and/or blockage. Repair as necessary.

If the EVCA_A_MON_STAT PID does not display a mechanical fault at any point, inspect the muffler and tailpipe assembly and both catalytic converters for proper positioning in the exhaust clamps, which secure them together.

Make sure the exhaust clamp locking tab is fully engaged to the catalytic converters (Figure 1). Make sure the knurled/ridge area of the muffler and tailpipe assembly are covered by the exhaust clamps (Figures 2-3). Adjustments can be made by loosening the exhaust clamps and repositioning the muffler and tailpipe assembly (Figures 1-3).

Inspect the exhaust actuator wiring harness for signs of damage (Figure 4). If damage is found, replace the exhaust actuator wiring harness (part number: 14A411).