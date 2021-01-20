Carter Pumps Up Product Line With 139 New SKUs

Carter, a leading manufacturer of complete fuel system solutions for the professional installer since 1909, has expanded its extensive line of fuel pumps with 75 new SKUs added to module assemblies and 64 new SKUs added to hanger assemblies.

All of these new SKUs are quality engineered for the automotive aftermarket to meet or exceed OE standards for performance and durability. As part of its product design and verification process, Carter performs more than 20 verification tests to assure that all fuel pumps meet demanding OE requirements.

“Our engineers adhere to stringent testing procedures focused on the critical tests that allow us to introduce our products into the marketplace sooner,” said Ryan Gernheuser, director of product management – engineered pumps & lifts.

“The 75 new module assembly SKUs focus on virtually all of the makes for Ford, Hyundai, GM, Honda, Chrysler and Nissan — that’s 14.5 MM VIO new segment coverage,” added Gernheuser. “The 64 new Hanger Assembly SKUs are for BMW, GM, Honda, Ford, Nissan and Toyota applications representing 5.9 MM VIO new segment coverage.”

Carter fuel pumps provide coverage for more than 95% of domestic and import VIO.

For more information, visit CarterEngineered.com.