Carter Expands Rapid Fit Coverage, Releases New Catalog

Rapid Fit Water Pumps help save an average of 15 to 25 minutes in the bay, according to Carter.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Carter, a manufacturer of water pumps and fuel system solutions, has expanded its line of Rapid Fit Water Pumps and is now offering 33 part numbers covering 80.8 million vehicles in operation.

Carter Rapid Fit Water Pumps are engineered with pre-mounted components to deliver time-saving installation for the professional technician. Designed to be installed directly out of the box, Rapid Fit Water Pumps help save an average of 15 to 25 minutes in the bay, according to Carter.

“Expanding the coverage of our Rapid Fit pumps gives our customers more options to help get the job done and save time,” said Ryan Gernheuser, repair group director, product management/aftermarket engineering at First Brands Group.

Also now available is a new Carter online Water Pump catalog. Gernheuser added, “The new Carter Water Pump catalog is another valuable resource for automotive technicians providing vehicle-specific information for engine cooling applications on the road today.”

For more information, visit carterengineered.com.

