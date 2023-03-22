 GDI Fuel Pumps and Diagnostic Margins (VIDEO)

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
UnderhoodService
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
Video

GDI Fuel Pumps and Diagnostic Margins (VIDEO)

A small chance can have implications for emissions and drivability. This video is sponsored by Carter Fuel Systems.

Joe Keene
By Joe Keene

CC:

Related Articles

As engineers squeeze every bit of energy out of a droplet of fuel, every element under the hood is operating on a razor’s edge of a potential drivability diagnostic problem. For example, a little bit of carbon on an intake valve can cause the air going into the combustion chamber to be turbulent and cause some of the fuel to condense and burn unevenly, or a small vacuum leak could cause unmetered air to enter the combustion chamber. Even a small change, like the amount of pressure delivered by either the fuel pump in the tank or the high pressure pump on the engine can have implications for emissions and drivability.

Port fuel injection motors compensated for these issues because they were expected to be somewhat inefficient. They had lower compression ratios and larger catalytic converters. As a result, small input and changes in the combustion event really didn’t matter in the overall picture, but with GDI, the performance of every pump, sensor, and actuator matters. Worn parts and missing maintenance can cut into the drivability diagnostic margins. For example, let’s say you have a vehicle with a P0171 for lean long-term fuel trims. One cause could be wear to the camshaft and follower of the high pressure fuel pump. Small amounts of wear to the surfaces can directly affect the stroke of the pump. If the stroke of the pump is changed, the amount of pressure the pump can generate is altered.

For both the carbon deposits and wear problems, there is one root cause, the engine oil. With carbon deposits, low quality oil typically has a higher percentage Noack rating for evaporative losses. This is also referred to as oil volatility. When oil evaporates, it leaves behind carbon that can form deposits. Also, low quality oil may not have an adequate additive package to protect the surfaces of the camshaft or follower on the high pressure fuel pump. But even the best oil can’t protect the engine and high pressure fuel pump if the oil is not changed regularly. The point is that you should leave no stone unturned before you run out of diagnostic labor. Even if the high pressure fuel pump has failed, minor problems in other components can cause a major comeback. Thanks for watching.

This video is sponsored by Carter Fuel Systems.

You May Also Like

Video

AAPEX 2022: Get to Know Performance Ride Technology

PRT displayed a new product line and its extensive portfolio of heavy-duty applications at AAPEX 2022.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Performance Ride Technology (PRT) exhibited in Booth A2261 at AAPEX, which was scheduled for Nov. 1-3 2022 in Las Vegas.

PRT is a brand of ADD USA group, one of the largest manufacturers of shocks, struts and complete strut assemblies in the world.

According to the company, PRT displayed a new product line and its extensive portfolio of heavy-duty applications.

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
Why Is This Brand New PS Pump So Noisy? (VIDEO)

There are several questions which you should ask yourself in this scenario. This video is sponsored by Rislone.

By Brian Sexton
Techs Want Quality – So Do Customers (VIDEO)

High-quality parts and trusted brands are at the top of every technician’s list. Sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman
Don’t Guess Which Repair Parts Are Right (VIDEO)

What’s in the box is critical when it comes to a successful repair. Sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman
Your Recommendations Matter To Customer Selection (VIDEO)

Your customers view you as the expert and are there, because they trust you. Sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman

Other Posts

Belt Measuring Tool (VIDEO)

Use the correct tool to measure the effective belt length at the cord line. This video is sponsored by Continental.

By Joe Keene
Mass Airflow Sensors (VIDEO)

Follow along as Joe unboxes the OEM replacement mass airflow sensor. This video is sponsored by United Motor Products.

By Joe Keene
AMN Drivetime: Rick Maxwell

Rick and Bill talk about what it means to continue the legacy of a family business.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Long-Lasting Brake Pads (VIDEO)

How long brakes will last depends on many factors. This video is sponsored by Centric Parts.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers