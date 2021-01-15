Connect with us

Products

Carter Adds SKUs To Expanding Line Of Water Pumps

Carter’s full line of water pumps covers 95% of domestic and import VIO.
Advertisement
 

on

Carter has announced the addition of new electrical and mechanical water pump SKUs to its full line of water pumps. According to the company, all Carter water pumps are engineered to move fluid efficiently and reliably to meet the rapidly changing technologies and high temperature environments of today’s engines. 

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“Our in-house engineering, manufacturing and testing capabilities allow us to meet and exceed our customers’ exact specifications,” said Ryan Gernheuser, director of product management – engineered pumps & lifts. “That’s how we innovate quickly and with quality at the forefront: two electrical water pump SKUs cover BMW and Audi applications and two new mechanical water pump SKUs provide coverage for Jaguar and Honda applications.”

Carter’s full line of water pumps covers 95% of domestic and import VIO and offers limited lifetime and 12-month warranties on varied product segments to provide added peace of mind.

For more information, visit CarterEngineered.com.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Products: Chicago Pneumatic Portable Dust Extraction Solution

Products: New GEARWRENCH 90-Tooth Ratcheting Wrenches

Products: Milwaukee’s New High-Speed Ratchets Increase Productivity

Products: New Kaeser Rotary Screw Vacuum Packages

Advertisement

on

Carter Adds SKUs To Expanding Line Of Water Pumps

on

Litens Releases Accessory Drive Tensioner Kits

on

JASPER Offers Turbocharger For Nissan Juke 1.6L Engine

on

WAI Offers OEM-Quality Mass Air Flow Sensors
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: Kendall Motor Oil Donates Restomod To Charity

Video: VIDEO: Lubricating Plastic, Rubber And Metal Under The Hood

Products: Carter Adds SKUs To Expanding Line Of Water Pumps

News: ASE Winter Certification Registration Now Open

News: Immediate Greeting Key To Aftermarket Service Satisfaction

Digital Edition

Current Video
play
VIDEO: Lubricating Plastic, Rubber And Metal Under The Hood

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Why is There Oil in the Coolant?

Sponsored Content

Iridium Aftermarket Spark Plugs Offer OE-Level Performance

Sponsored Content

What Causes a Water Pump to Fail?

Sponsored Content

Leading Causes Of Ignition Coil Failures
Connect