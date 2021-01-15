Carter Adds SKUs To Expanding Line Of Water Pumps

Carter has announced the addition of new electrical and mechanical water pump SKUs to its full line of water pumps. According to the company, all Carter water pumps are engineered to move fluid efficiently and reliably to meet the rapidly changing technologies and high temperature environments of today’s engines.

“Our in-house engineering, manufacturing and testing capabilities allow us to meet and exceed our customers’ exact specifications,” said Ryan Gernheuser, director of product management – engineered pumps & lifts. “That’s how we innovate quickly and with quality at the forefront: two electrical water pump SKUs cover BMW and Audi applications and two new mechanical water pump SKUs provide coverage for Jaguar and Honda applications.”

Carter’s full line of water pumps covers 95% of domestic and import VIO and offers limited lifetime and 12-month warranties on varied product segments to provide added peace of mind.

