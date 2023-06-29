 Standard Motor Products Continues Growth of VVT Program

News

Recently released Standard variable valve timing (VVT) sprockets are now available for another 8.8 million vehicles.

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) continues to add to its Variable Valve Timing (VVT) program, which already includes more than 550 part numbers for import and domestic vehicles.

Recently released Standard VVT Sprockets are now available for another 8.8 million vehicles, SMP said. This new coverage includes popular applications like the 2020-15 Nissan Pathfinder, 2021-20 Chevrolet Silverado, 2021 Ford F-150, and 2020-15 Hyundai Tucson. New Standard VVT Solenoids are also available for many Honda, Acura, Porsche, and Land Rover vehicles, according to SMP. This coverage includes the 2015-13 Acura RDX, 2016-08 Honda Odyssey, and 2020-18 Land Rover Evoque. To round out the program, 11 Oil Control Valves have recently been released, introducing new coverage for over 5 million Toyota vehicles including the 2022-18 Camry and 2021-16 Tacoma.

“Our VVT Program is the most comprehensive in the aftermarket, providing our partners with the most popular components and a complete line for full coverage,” said John Herc, vice president of vehicle control marketing for SMP. “Standard’s advanced engineering and manufacturing delivers premium-quality VVT components that technicians can trust to perform and last.”

SMP said all Standard and Blue Streak VVT components are subjected to extensive testing both in the lab and on vehicles to make sure parts perform in all conditions. Extensive measurement and life testing includes a full spectrum of environmental analysis such as thermal shock, thermal cycling, vibration and more to ensure precise performance and a long service life.

