 Bosch Releases 102 Aftermarket Parts in Q2 2023

Bosch Releases 102 Aftermarket Parts in Q2 2023

The new Bosch products cover nearly 25 million vehicles in North America, the company said.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Robert Bosch, LLC has added 102 automotive aftermarket parts to its portfolio in the second quarter of 2023, covering nearly 24 million vehicles in operation across North America. The new Bosch products, which cover domestic, European and Asian passenger and commercial vehicles and are designed to support the whole shop, include 22 braking parts, 42 fuel and water pumps, 25 rotating machines, one ignition coil and 12 sensors, the company said.

The company’s new braking parts and assemblies include the QuietCast Disc Brake Pads and Bosch Blue Disc Brake Pads for late-model Asian, European, domestic and heavy-duty vehicles. The new parts and assemblies capture an additional 2.13 million units in operation, the company said.

The new fuel and water pump parts include Bosch Mechanical Steering Pumps, designed to generate sufficient amounts of oil flow required for the operation of a hydraulic steering system, which act as prime candidates for serviceability in the independent aftermarket.

In addition, its electronic steering rack covers 109,000 vehicles in operation in North America. Bosch’s new pumps cover 2016-2019 Land Rover Range Rover. Additionally, Bosch released new GDI High Pressure Pumps, Bosch Auxiliary Water Pumps and Bosch Fuel Pump Module Assemblies.

