Alliance Raises the Stakes with VIP Jackpot Winners

Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper has wrapped their VIP Aftermarket Jackpot High Roller Edition Sweepstakes. The Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance is going all in on the 2022 AAPEX Convention to welcome more than 4,000 automotive professionals to Las Vegas in November. As in years prior, Alliance attendees will close Las Vegas Boulevard and walk from the Mirage to the Venetian to visit with more than 400 Supplier Partners.

Leading up to AAPEX, the Alliance awarded 10 technicians a VIP trip to Las Vegas to take part in Industry Week. These winners will receive a once in a lifetime, white-gloved, experience with airfare, airport transportation, luxurious hotel accommodations, meals, access to the Jackpot Convention, meet-and-greets, and participation in the famed “big walk” to the Mirage. In addition to the Grand Prize winners, more than $25,000 in gift cards were presented. Sweepstakes entries were based on invoices of more than $150, with MyPlace4Parts customers earning an extra entry. And the winning isn’t over!! Three additional technicians will be chosen for VIP packages courtesy of MAHLE.

“We are eager to bring a resurgence back to AAPEX following the COVID-era of trade shows,” says JC Washbish, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at the Alliance. “Our customers are ready to meet with our Channel Partners and each other during the week, and our staff is ready to give them a week of world-class entertainment. Congratulations to our VIP winners!”