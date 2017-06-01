Original Video/mass air flow sensor
ago

VIDEO: Nissan Maxima Mass Air Flow Sensor Codes

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel,Editor, Underhood Service Magazine

View bio

Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIDEO: Matching A Captured Waveform To The Correct Vehicle

TPMS Top Tips

Curing Carbon Deposits On Direct Injection Engines

VIDEO: Finding Torque Specifications For Fasteners

VIDEO: Relearning and Recalibrating Common Systems

Curing Carbon Deposits On Direct Injection Engines

VIDEO: Relearning and Recalibrating Common Systems

VIDEO: Finding Torque Specifications For Fasteners

TPMS Top Tips

VIDEO: Coolant Temperature Sensor Diagnostics

Andrew Markel explains how a mass air flow code and an oxygen sensor code on a Nissan Maxima can be solved with one simple check. Sponsored by Nissan.

Show Full Article