VIDEO: Nissan Maxima Mass Air Flow Sensor Codes
Andrew Markel explains how a mass air flow code and an oxygen sensor code on a Nissan Maxima can be solved with one simple check. Sponsored by Nissan.
Andrew Markel,Editor, Underhood Service Magazine
Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]
