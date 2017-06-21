Original Video/alternator
VIDEO: Alternators And AC Ripple

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel,Editor, Underhood Service Magazine

Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]

Andrew Markel explains how AC ripple can affect modules’ communication and even damage them. Sponsored by Bosch Automotive Service Solutions.

